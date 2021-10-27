Barclays Downgrades BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) to Equal Weight

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BPER Banca in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BPER Banca has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $4.75 on Monday. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

