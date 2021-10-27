Analyzing Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Osprey Technology Acquisition and SeaChange International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeaChange International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osprey Technology Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.12%. SeaChange International has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.77%. Given SeaChange International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and SeaChange International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A SeaChange International $22.00 million 2.13 -$21.76 million ($0.50) -1.91

Osprey Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International.

Volatility and Risk

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56% SeaChange International -95.93% -43.42% -29.06%

Summary

Osprey Technology Acquisition beats SeaChange International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc. engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. The company was founded by William C. Styslinger III on July 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

