Financial Comparison: Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) & Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capstar Financial pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstar Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

Capstar Financial has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.91% 7.21% 0.60% Capstar Financial 32.35% 13.66% 1.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Capstar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.18 $1.67 million N/A N/A Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.67 $24.70 million $1.42 15.74

Capstar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

Capstar Financial beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

