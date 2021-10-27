Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $185.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cadence Design Systems traded as high as $169.10 and last traded at $167.04, with a volume of 3898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.76.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.31.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

