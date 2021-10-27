Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $111.92 and last traded at $112.17. 860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 290,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

Specifically, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 53,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

