Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

