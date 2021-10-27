Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

APF opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.73) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.24. The company has a market capitalization of £283.47 million and a PE ratio of -78.00. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

