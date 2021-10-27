Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.
APF opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.73) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.24. The company has a market capitalization of £283.47 million and a PE ratio of -78.00. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About Anglo Pacific Group
