Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €151.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €151.00 ($177.65) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €161.02 ($189.43).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €114.25 ($134.41) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion and a PE ratio of -13.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.46.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.