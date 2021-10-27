Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $151.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Asana traded as high as $139.97 and last traded at $137.24, with a volume of 41454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.07.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Get Asana alerts:

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $12,662,185. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,321,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $5,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion and a PE ratio of -69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.