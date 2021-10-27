Peel Hunt Analysts Give Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) a C$0.60 Price Target

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) has been assigned a C$0.60 target price by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s current price.
GSP opened at C$0.42 on Monday. Gensource Potash has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.21 million and a P/E ratio of -69.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.
Gensource Potash Company Profile
