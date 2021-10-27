Peel Hunt Analysts Give Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) a C$0.60 Price Target

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) has been assigned a C$0.60 target price by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s current price.

GSP opened at C$0.42 on Monday. Gensource Potash has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.21 million and a P/E ratio of -69.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

Get Gensource Potash alerts:

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corporation, a fertilizer development company, focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.