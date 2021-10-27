Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

MAKSY opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

