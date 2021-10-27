ERYTECH Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,316 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,275% compared to the average volume of 314 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.56.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

