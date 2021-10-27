Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $430.41 and last traded at $428.99, with a volume of 177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $428.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

