Vaccitech plc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 27th (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech’s (NASDAQ:VACC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 27th. Vaccitech had issued 6,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Vaccitech’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vaccitech stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

