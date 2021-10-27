Argus Capital Corp’s (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 1st

Argus Capital’s (NASDAQ:ARGUU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 1st. Argus Capital had issued 26,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Argus Capital’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ARGUU stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Argus Capital has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Argus Capital stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

