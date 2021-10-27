Frontier Communications Parent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the average volume of 628 call options.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

