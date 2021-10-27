Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,230 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,250% compared to the typical volume of 563 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $54.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.35. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.94% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

