BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Bronwyn Curtis Purchases 1,000 Shares

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Bronwyn Curtis bought 1,000 shares of BH Macro stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,567 ($46.60) per share, for a total transaction of £35,670 ($46,603.08).

BHMG stock opened at GBX 3,550 ($46.38) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,562.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,425.85. The firm has a market cap of £971.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. BH Macro Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73).

BH Macro Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

