BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Bronwyn Curtis Purchases 1,000 Shares

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Bronwyn Curtis bought 1,000 shares of BH Macro stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,567 ($46.60) per share, for a total transaction of £35,670 ($46,603.08).
BHMG stock opened at GBX 3,550 ($46.38) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,562.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,425.85. The firm has a market cap of £971.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. BH Macro Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73).
BH Macro Company Profile
