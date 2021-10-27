B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 3rd (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger’s (NASDAQ:BRIVU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIVU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth about $107,000.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

