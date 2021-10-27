Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFC opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

