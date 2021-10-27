Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

OFG opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

