Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,427.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,301.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,297.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,455.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $439.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.