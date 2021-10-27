Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €17.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €17.00 ($20.00) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.30 ($13.30).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €13.34 ($15.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of €14.53 ($17.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.46.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.