SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. SciPlay has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.41.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 60.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

