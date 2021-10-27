Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $150.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of WAL opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

