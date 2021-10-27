Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $132.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $134.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.