Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$63.88 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$11.40 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$13.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.27.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total transaction of C$634,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at C$3,150,422.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.