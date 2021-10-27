Brokers Set Expectations for OceanaGold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$224.36 million for the quarter.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

OGC stock opened at C$2.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.00. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.33.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

