Analyzing Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorola Solutions and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $7.41 billion 5.61 $949.00 million $7.12 34.52 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 8.11 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 14.64% -271.44% 13.34% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Volatility and Risk

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Motorola Solutions and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 2 9 0 2.82 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $240.91, indicating a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Software & Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers, which includes public safety and enterprise Command Center Software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions, delivered both on-premises; and as a service, which includes a continuum of service offerings beginning with repair, technical support and maintenance; and advanced technologies, which include monitoring, software updates and cybersecurity services; and managed services range from partial to full operation of customer-owned or Motorola Solutions-owned networks. The company was founded on September 25, 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

