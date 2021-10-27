Analyzing Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Priority Technology alerts:

This table compares Priority Technology and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 6.01% N/A -11.69% Accolade -57.44% -18.95% -11.90%

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Priority Technology and Accolade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $404.34 million 0.92 $25.66 million ($0.86) -6.28 Accolade $170.36 million 15.42 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -23.88

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Priority Technology and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Accolade 0 0 11 0 3.00

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Accolade has a consensus price target of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.60%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Accolade.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Accolade on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.