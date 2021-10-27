Critical Review: Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) & Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.28 $1.14 billion $0.43 24.51

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 30.71% 23.98% 7.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triangle Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 5 4 0 2.30

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $12.26, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

