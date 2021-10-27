Analysts Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Endava posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Endava by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Endava by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $155.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. Endava has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

