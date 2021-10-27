Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE AEZS opened at C$0.75 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.63.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.