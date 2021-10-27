mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target dropped by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

MDF stock opened at C$5.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of C$169.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$16.90.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that mdf commerce will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

