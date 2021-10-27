Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$19.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. TD Securities set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.19.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$16.82 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.