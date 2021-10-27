Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$80.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian increased their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.92.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$68.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.82. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6819448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

