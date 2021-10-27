Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.