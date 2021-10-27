Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Trading Up 117.4%

Shares of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY) were up 117.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.