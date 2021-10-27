Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 847,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,028,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Track Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Track Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.