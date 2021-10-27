Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. 11,811 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.