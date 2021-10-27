Gemini Dollar Trading 0% Higher This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $134.10 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00214237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00104103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 134,679,484 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

