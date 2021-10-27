Vega Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.75 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.06 million and $9.75 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $16.28 or 0.00026543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00214237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00104103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 2,092,214 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

