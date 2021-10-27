GeoCoin Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,186.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.55 or 0.00331884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,405.99 or 1.00118849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00067156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

