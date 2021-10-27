Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $509.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

