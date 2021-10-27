AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.58 and last traded at $33.58. 1,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.21% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

