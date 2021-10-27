Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Trading Down 3.2%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 115,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 728,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $2.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.