Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) shares traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.99. 129,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 174,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 100.19% and a return on equity of 85.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.22 million during the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

