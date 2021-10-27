Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Trading 12.2% Higher

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)’s share price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 11,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 4,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)

Silverlake Axis Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in the provision of digital economy software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, payment, retail and logistics ecosystems. It operates through the following segments: Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Credit and Cards Processing, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Insurance Processing, and Others.

