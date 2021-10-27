Autonio Price Reaches $0.0967 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $9.13 million and $143,047.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00073977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00102549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,756.02 or 0.99768803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.76 or 0.06914576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

