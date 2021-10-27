Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $122,987.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00073977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00102549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,756.02 or 0.99768803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.76 or 0.06914576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRBNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.